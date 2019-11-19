|
|
Dwight Eugene "Gene" Wolfgang
Lucas - Dwight Eugene "Gene" Wolfgang, 83, of Lucas, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home. Born December 31, 1935 in Lexington, he was the son of Albert F. and Lula Mae (Tooker) Wolfgang.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the 4th Armor Division out of Fort Hood, Texas Motor Pool - Furth, Germany and was honorably discharged. He retired early from Globe Steel following 30+ years of service. He then developed a talent for woodworking and made things from nicknacks to gun cabinets and furniture for family and friends. Gene was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church, the Baku Grotto, Richland County Scottish Rite, Venus Lodge # 152, AASR Valley of Canton and AARP. He enjoyed fishing and following The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen (O'Leary) Wolfgang whom he married January 28, 1961; his son, Christopher E. (Christina) Wolfgang; his daughter, Kerri I. (Eric) Schmid; his grandchildren, Kara (Ryan) Schmid, Cody (Sonya) Schmid, Molly (Curtis) Thoma, Christal Wolfgang, Jewel (Scott) Ruttmann, Jacob Wolfgang, Katelyn Lehner and Kelsey Verdi; his great grandchildren, Kamden, Averi, Ethan, Charlotte and one due in April; a sister, Shirley Dunn (Dale, deceased); a brother-in-law, Richard Ball (Doris I., deceased); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and their wives, Charles T. Wolfgang, Albert F. Wolfgang (Norma), Earl L. Wolfgang (Martha), Richard E. Wolfgang (Ann), Harold Wolfgang (Mary Sue) and an infant brother, William Wolfgang; and a sister and her husband, H. Illene Dickson (Edward).
Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Diamond Hills Baptist Church, 647 Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44907 conducted by Pastor Christopher R. Thomas. Full military honors will follow the service at the church on Friday conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Diamond Hills Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019