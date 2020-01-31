|
Dylan Haapalainen
Mansfield - Dylan James Haapalainen's earthly journey ended unexpectedly on January 23rd.
Dylan was born on March 19, 1984, in Bluffton, Ohio. After graduating from High School, Dylan attended the University of Wisconsin - Marinette and Purdue University - Calumet. Dylan was preceded in death by his brother Ian and his beloved Grandpa Ken. He is survived by his parents Bruce and Jeanie and brother Jordan. He is also survived by his canine friend and comfort companion Cool Hand Luke and many, many friends across the country.
Despite his illness, Dylan's capacity to care was huge. Family was always deeply important to Dylan and he was a very loving son. His various jobs exhibited his unique gift of being able to connect with people. Dylan's ability to learn new skills was phenomenal. His various positions included coach and trainer, scientific instrument tester, insurance agent, commercial contractor sales rep and residential tax assessor. Dylan never played a sport he couldn't master, and he never met a stranger. He had a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He took special joy in training kids and adults in martial arts, coaching numerous sports teams and mentoring individuals to meet the goals of their particular sport. Dylan was born with a servant's heart. After Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners last year, Dylan packed up the leftovers and took them downtown to the square to share with people who were hungry. He always looked for ways to help, like shoveling a neighbor's driveway. Dylan loved to read, anything and everything, but especially books by Louis L 'Amour. He read every one of L 'Amour's 126 novels multiple times. He particularly loved the ones on the Sacketts.
On February 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. there will be an Open House celebrating Dylan's life at First Congregational Church in Mansfield. In the Spring there will be an outdoor service at Presbytery Point in Michigamme, Michigan, Dylan's favorite place on earth.
One of Dylan's greatest passions was feeding the hungry so Memorials may be made out to First Congregational Church, marked "Dylan's Memorial." Funds received will be used to supplement the Church's monthly participation in the Supper on the Square program and for Food Bank donations to the Salvation Army. Other memorials might include rounding up your purchase at the check-out line or keeping on the look-out for ways to help others.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Haapalainen family and encourage you to leave them a message or share a memory of Ian at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020