E. Louise Berry
Mansfield - E. Louise Berry, 87 of Mansfield passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her home.
Louise was born at her grandparents' home in Waterford to Stephen Neal and Ethel Faye (Cochran) Ackerman on January 31, 1933. She graduated from Butler High School with the class of 1951, and on March 24, 1951 she married Robert E. (Bob) Berry in Fort Wayne, IN.
Louise was a long standing member of the Ridgeway First Church of God. A true servant of God, she volunteered many hours of her life to the church and the under privileged.
Louise was a wonderful wife to Bob, but more importantly she was a wonderful mother to her two sons. She loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed spending time with her classmates.
Louise is survived by her sons Mike and Karen Berry of Uniontown and Steve and Connie Berry of Palmetto, FL; brother Eugene and Gwen Ackerman of Marysville, TN; sister Rosalie Snavely of Bellville; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; special friend Cinda Remaley.
During all services, guests are required to wear face coverings, properly covering nose and mouth at all times. There will be absolutely no physical contact between family and guests.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1-2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. John Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Louise's 2 pm funeral service will be lived-streamed via the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
The Berry family would like to thank all those who lovingly cared for Louise prior to her death, Hospice of North Central Ohio, and all who visited and sent cards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory to Ridgeway First Church of God, North Central Ohio Hospice or your favorite charity
may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to her family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com