Eagle Bear Burling
Shelby - Eagle Bear Burling, (The One Who Flies-But Also Walks), age 83, a resident of Shelby, passed on to his new home in heaven on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield.
Born May 1, 1937 in Mansfield, he was adopted by Robert V and Kathryn (Keck) Burling and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Eagle Bear had served with the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard in Mansfield. He attended The University of Wisconsin where he received his Bachelors in Business Management and then went on to earn his Masters in Native American Logic. Eagle Bear was employed with CSX Transportation as the senior lead communications maintainer and was a member of Wyandotte Indian Mission in Upper Sandusky, Wyandotte Indian Nation of Ohio and Oklahoma, State representative for Our Nation to Ohio, TOPI Gord Dance Society, KIWA Nation, Masonic Lodge #350 and Shiloh Masonic Lodge. Eagle Bear was also a Knight of York Cross of Honor.
Survivors include his wife, Phoebe (Precious Moments) Burling of 42 years; three sons, Thomas Nelson of Willard, Roy Edwin of Willard and Anthony Scott Burling of Kentucky; five grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Miller of Florida and Jim Alexander of Willard; three sisters, Pearl D. Kern of Ohio, Judy Young of Lexington and Olivia E. Burling of Pennsylvania; and other relatives.
In addition to his parents Eagle Bear was preceded in death by his stepson Vincent Dean Burling.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com