Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Christian Life Church
961 Springmill Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Christian Life Church
961 Springmill Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl "Dick" Arnold


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl "Dick" Arnold Obituary
Earl "Dick" Arnold

Mansfield - Earl "Dick" Arnold passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 87. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 5, 1932 to Frank and Marie (Jaynes) Arnold, and lived in Mansfield most of his life.

He was a member of Christian Life Church with Pastor Troy Wooten, and was a member of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He worked for Jones Motor Freight trucking company where he later retired from. Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Marvin Arnold and Baine Perkins Jr.; sisters, Marlene, Joann and Maxine Perkins; step-father, Baine Perkins; son, Keith Hignite; grandson, Jason Hignite; granddaughter, Anita Howard; grandson, Jackie Lee Howard; and his mother-in-law, Ruby Rose. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Iris Arnold; daughters, Pam (Lee) Howard and family and Linda (Ted) Eberhardt and family; son, Jimmy Hignite and family; grandchildren; Richard and Julie Howard and family and Mary Jo Buckner and family; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 8:00-9:00 am at the Christian Life Church, 961 Springmill Street. Pastor Troy Wooten will officiate the funeral service at the church at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Arnold family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.