Earl "Dick" Arnold
Mansfield - Earl "Dick" Arnold passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 87. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 5, 1932 to Frank and Marie (Jaynes) Arnold, and lived in Mansfield most of his life.
He was a member of Christian Life Church with Pastor Troy Wooten, and was a member of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He worked for Jones Motor Freight trucking company where he later retired from. Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Marvin Arnold and Baine Perkins Jr.; sisters, Marlene, Joann and Maxine Perkins; step-father, Baine Perkins; son, Keith Hignite; grandson, Jason Hignite; granddaughter, Anita Howard; grandson, Jackie Lee Howard; and his mother-in-law, Ruby Rose. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Iris Arnold; daughters, Pam (Lee) Howard and family and Linda (Ted) Eberhardt and family; son, Jimmy Hignite and family; grandchildren; Richard and Julie Howard and family and Mary Jo Buckner and family; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 8:00-9:00 am at the Christian Life Church, 961 Springmill Street. Pastor Troy Wooten will officiate the funeral service at the church at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Arnold family.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019