Earl E. Hershey
Mansfield - Earl E. Hershey, 95, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in Mansfield on May 18, 1924 to the late Charles and Martha (Harmon) Hershey.
Earl enjoyed golfing, traveling and going to casinos. He proudly served 4 years in the Army Air Corps. in China during World War II with the Flying Tigers, also working as a mechanic. For 35 years, Earl owned and ran Franklin Body Shop. He was a longtime member of the Sertoma Club in Mansfield.
He is survived by his children, Laurie (Reggie) Sturts and Brian Hershey; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Monica) Sturts and Sarah (Joe) King; three great-grandchildren, Payton Sturts, Chloe Sturts and Parker King; and good friend, JoAnn Barlow.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his previous wives, Betty Hershey and Rosemary Hershey; brother, Richard Hershey; and sister, Carol McBride.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South. Diamond St. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday December 30, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 28, 2019