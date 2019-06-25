|
Earlie Chapman
Mansfield - Earlie M. Baker CHAPMAN, 71, passed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Arbors of Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.
Ms. Chapman was born on Saturday, July 26, 1947 in Columbus, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 53 years. As a child Earlie received the nickname "Cake" from her family, because she would eat her dessert first and in her adult life enjoyed baking cakes. After graduating high school in Mississippi she attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi. On summer break Earlie came to Mansfield to spend the summer with her dad and never left. She worked several jobs before becoming employed and retiring early from the Embarq Telephone Company after 26 years of service. After retirement Earlie worked at Kohls and Raintree for 5 years. She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served as church secretary, Deaconess Board, and assisted with the Feed The Hungry Program. Earlie's community involvement was the former Black Women United, NAACP, and volunteering with the Culliver Reading Center.
Earlie is survived by her children: Amy Chapman and Aubrey (Crystal) Chapman, Sr., Mansfield; 4 grandchildren: Jordan Slaughter whom she help raise, Alexis, Davis, and Aubrey, Jr.; 8 siblings: Linda and Glenda Richardson, Harold Baker, and Larry Dixon, Columbus, Mississippi, Otha (Debra) Richardson, Sr., Alabaster, Alabama, Toni Richardson, Helena, Alabama, Sharon Baker, Sacramento, California, and Marilyn (Clifford) Johnson, Mansfield; 2 step brothers: John Askew, Jr., and Calvin Lee, Cleveland.
Earlie was preceded in death by her father: Jimmie Baker, Jr., mother: Billie (Williams)Richardson-Askew, step-mother: E. Louise Baker, 7 siblings: Alex, Earl, and Rickey Richardson, Jimmie C. Baker, Robert and Willie Caldwell, and Dr. Brenda Richardson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church with Dr. Walter E. Jordan, II officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 9:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home of Earlie's son Aubrey, 1081 Burkwood Rd. Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Published in the News Journal on June 25, 2019