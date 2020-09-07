Earnestene "Tene" Cunningham
Plymouth - Earnestene "Tene" Cunningham, 86, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Blossom Nursing Home in Willard, Ohio. She was born on January 16, 1934 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Oren and Tessie (Conley) Tackett.
Tene was an excellent cook and worked as a head cook for Pioneer Joint Vocational School. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth and Taylortown Community Church in Shelby.
She is survived by her 3 children, Don (Sue) Cunningham of Brunswick, Georgia, Jean (Glenn) Click of Plymouth, Ohio, Rich (Schellie) Cunningham of Plymouth, Ohio; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, John (Josie) Tackett of Willard, Ohio, Doug (Mary) Tackett of Shelby, Ohio, and Jerry (Sharon) Tackett of South Carolina; 4 sisters, Virginia (Jan) Day of Plymouth, Ohio, Sue (Paul) Ryman of Shelby, Ohio, Barbara Jean Porter of Shelby, Ohio and Sandra Lee (Paul) Kistemaker of Norwalk, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jim Cunningham; 2 sisters-in-law, Anna Cunningham and Carol Brooks; and very special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Tene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Cunningham; 3 sisters, Geraldine Brooks, Reta Gaye Hammond and Eloise Landis; and 2 infant brothers.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tene's funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Kaufman and Pastor Doug Tackett officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
