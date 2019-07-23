|
|
Edda (Nardi) Luppino
- - Edda (Nardi) Luppino went to be with our Lord peacefully at home early the morning of July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Antonio Luppino, who she married on December 29, 1954, at St. Rocco's Church in Cleveland. Surviving are their three children, son Frank and Kathy (Harris) Luppino, daughter Catherine and James Spayde, and daughter Mary and Stephen Schloemer. Edda and Antonio cherished their 11 grandchildren. Brandy Luppino, Casey Luppino, Anthony Luppino, Alana Luppino, Kristina (Spayde) Polachek, Michael Spayde, Adam Schloemer, Joseph Schloemer, Emily (Schloemer) Smith, Stephen Schloemer and Hannah Schloemer. Edda was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Edda was born in Padova, Italy, on May 4, 1934, and was very proud of her heritage. Her parents were Leonardo and Pierina Nardi and she was one of eight children. Deceased siblings include brothers Costantino, Benito and Delfino Nardi, and a sister, Delfina (Nardi) Christopher. Edda has three surviving siblings in Italy, Maria, Rosetta and Daniele.
Edda loved her homeland of Italy and always was ready to share her stories and recipes. She made many visits back to Italy to visit family and friends. She was a Mercy Hospital volunteer for over twenty years and her love of growing flowers was shared in the chapel there as often as she could. Crocheting and knitting were among her hobbies, too. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
If you knew her well or not, she loved to talk about her favorite saint, St. Anthony. She was a determined and hard-working woman who loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She could always be found in the kitchen making her family's favorite foods.
Edda came to the United States on July 21, 1954. Sixty-five years later, to the day, she passed. Buon Viaggio as she enters her eternal home.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard with Father George W. Mahas officiating mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier School. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019