Eddie "Ed" David Stockdale
Eddie "Ed" David Stockdale, 75, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on March 23, 1944 in Galion, OH to the late Delbert and Iona Stockdale. Ed proudly served his country in the US Navy as a First Class Missile Tech. He spent time on submarines and surface ships. Upon his honorable discharge in 1969, he went on to become an Electrical Design Engineer. He oversaw numerous projects with his usual attention to detail and pride of work. Outside of work, Ed enjoyed sailing, motorcycle riding across the country with the Honda Gold Wing Club and RV traveling with his wife. Ed lived or was stationed in Alaska, Thailand and Scotland. Ed will be truly missed by the numerous lives he touched. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a true patriot.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sherrianne Stockdale, siblings Don Stockdale, Gloria Kendall, Beverly Stutesman and step-daughter Della Butler. He is survived by his loving wife Della Stockdale, his daughter Kelly Glancy (Gregg Glancy), step children Jerry Parks Jr., Anthony Parks, Eric Parks (Laura Parks), brother Gene Stockdale and sister Marilyn Denny and many grandchildren. Services will be planned at a later date.
