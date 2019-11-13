Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Stockdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie David "Ed" Stockdale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie David "Ed" Stockdale Obituary
Eddie "Ed" David Stockdale

Eddie "Ed" David Stockdale, 75, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on March 23, 1944 in Galion, OH to the late Delbert and Iona Stockdale. Ed proudly served his country in the US Navy as a First Class Missile Tech. He spent time on submarines and surface ships. Upon his honorable discharge in 1969, he went on to become an Electrical Design Engineer. He oversaw numerous projects with his usual attention to detail and pride of work. Outside of work, Ed enjoyed sailing, motorcycle riding across the country with the Honda Gold Wing Club and RV traveling with his wife. Ed lived or was stationed in Alaska, Thailand and Scotland. Ed will be truly missed by the numerous lives he touched. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a true patriot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sherrianne Stockdale, siblings Don Stockdale, Gloria Kendall, Beverly Stutesman and step-daughter Della Butler. He is survived by his loving wife Della Stockdale, his daughter Kelly Glancy (Gregg Glancy), step children Jerry Parks Jr., Anthony Parks, Eric Parks (Laura Parks), brother Gene Stockdale and sister Marilyn Denny and many grandchildren. Services will be planned at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -