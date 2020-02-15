|
|
Eddie Tufts
Mansfield - Eddie B. "Duke" TUFTS, 72, passed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. Tufts was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1947 to the late Arthur Lee and Emma Clemons Tufts and had lived in Mansfield the past 62 years. Duke retired from the General Motors/CPC plant in 2008 after 23 years of service. Duke had an entrepreneurial spirit and at one time owned the SOHIO gas station at the corner of Harker St. and Bowman, Ebony Hotel bar, and enjoyed working at his rental properties. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, traveling and attending concerts, going to the casino, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Duke is survived by his 4 sons: Terrance "Terry"(Erika) Muhammad, Columbus, Merrill (Jaesherrie) Tufts, Winterville, North Carolina, Bernard "Rocky" (Jessica)Tufts, Mansfield, Vernard "Weezie" (Danielle) Tufts, Medina, , and; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: Jesse (Phyllis) Tufts, Mary (Mark) Hairston, and Ronald (Carol) Rimblert, Mansfield, Gloria (Edward) Baines, Washington, DC, and Terrence Nivens, Columbus.
In addition to his parents Duke was also preceded in death by 3 siblings Grady and Dorothy Tufts, and Patricia Linzy.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 AM. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home of Duke's son Rocky daily from 4-8 PM till the day of the funeral.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020