|
|
Edith G. Crane
Mansfield - Edith G. Crane, affectionately known as Jerri by everyone, 85, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Jerri was born on May 19, 1933 in Castlewood, Virginia. She was the daughter of Coley and Rosetta (Hawkins) Hicks. She came to Mansfield at the age of 17, and began her career as a waitress at Stans, Creamers, and Jules Lounge. She was very much a people person, she loved everyone and they loved her back. Jerri was very social and could often be found at one of her hang outs playing cards or cornhole. She was a member of the American Legion, the Lexington Moose Lodge, Perrysville VFW Post 8586, and Mansfield VFW Post 9943. She was an avid golfer and loved gardening.
She is survived by her children, Dianna (Mike) Chance of Mansfield, Dana Godare of Mansfield, William Powers of Florida, Darline (Randy) Dean of Mansfield, Sharon King of Mansfield, Robert (Christina) Powers of Mansfield and Doug (Brenda) Crane of Galion; grandchildren, Laura, Gary Lee, Angie, Jaime, Kurt, Jessica, Rod, Joseph and Becky, Carman, Shawauna, Dakota, and Casey; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a step-mother, Louise Hartsock of Virginia; half-sister, Allien (Carl) Lane of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Lindsey, Josh, and Josey; an "adopted" brother, Jesse Carsey; an "adopted" sister, Patty Bunker; and her life long best friend, Ginny Parton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas Crane; and two sons, James and Rickey Powers.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Mansfield VFW Post 9943, 806 Grace Street. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Crane family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019