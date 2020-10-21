Edna Doris Flinders
Crestline - Edna Doris Flinders, 87, of Crestline, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, October 12, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital. Born January 30, 1933 in Vanceburg, Kentucky she was the daughter of Phineas H. McCane and Ethel (McDaniel) Hampton.
A very devoted Christian, Edna was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible where she was very active in all aspects including but not limited to teaching Sunday School, playing the piano on Sundays and singing as she had a beautiful alto voice. Serving the Lord was very important to her and although Alzheimer's stole a lot from her, it did not take away her love for her Lord or playing the piano. Edna always saw the good in people and showed genuine kindness to all. She was the best grandma and wonderful role model to her family. Although she was outspoken, she was also a giving, optimistic and loyal woman with a big heart.
Along with her husband, William, she was a past owner of Crest Cab Taxi Service in Crestline. Edna also worked for Paynes Dairy, Dominion Electric, Taylor Metal and Dr. Liu for many years. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was also Crestline Bulldogs biggest fan and even had her own reserved seat to cheer for them.
She is survived by her son, Danny Flinders; five grandchildren, Ashley (John Morey) Flinders, Jackie (Chad Miller) Flinders, Jimmy Flinders, Bobby Pinyerd and Beth (Adam) White; nine great grandchildren, Kayla, Drake, Hunter, Lillian, Michael, Kaiser, Jamison, Maverick and Xavier; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Flinders; and nieces and nephews, Donna Caudill, Debbi Flinders-Jolin, Debbi McCane, Mike McCane, Steve McCane and Charles Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Gene" Flinders; a son, Gino Flinders; her daughter, Diane Flinders; a sister, Mildred Jones; a brother, Arnold McCane; and her mother-in-law, Alberta Gilbert.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Dink Porter. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Open Bible, 1150 Rayfield Drive, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.
