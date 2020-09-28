1/
Edna Mae Laser
Edna Mae Laser

Ontario - Edna Mae Laser, age 88, resident of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on September 7, 1932, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Delman and Susie (Sammons) Mullins.

Edna enjoyed working as a realtor and taking road trips to spend time with family. While traveling, she liked to sight see and try different restaurants.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lowell (Becky) Laser, Alton Laser, and Patricia (Jim) Harwood; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; seven siblings, Stoney Mullins, Susie Howard, James Mullins, Judy Hall, Emogene Byrd, Floyd Mullins, and Sandy Mullins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell T. Laser; nine sisters and brothers; a grandson, Stuart Laser; and Bernice Mullins, whom she loved like a mother.

Family and friends may gather at the Victory Temple Church in Celeryville, Ohio, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Earl Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made too any Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
