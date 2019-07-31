Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mansfield Memorial Park
Edward "Ed" Carver


1942 - 2019
Edward "Ed" Carver Obituary
Edward "Ed" Carver

Bellville - Edward C. "Ed" Carver, 76, of Bellville passed away Tuesday morning July 30, 2019 at home following an extended illness.

Ed was born November 18, 1942 to George and Jeanette (Harding) Carver. As a boy Ed helped his family farm. He graduated from Lexington High School.

For over 30 years, Ed worked for J&B Acoustical where he retired. Those who knew Ed understood his stubborn ways. Actually they just expected to take some sass and attitude, and give a little back.

Living in rural Bellville, Ed also farmed. He raised livestock and harvested crops. He loved being outside. Farming was where he was most comfortable.

He is survived by his children Chuck & Virginia Carver, Mike & Robin Carver and Bobby Carver all of Bellville, and Cindy & Brian Hoffee of Galion; ten grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; a brother George and Peggy Carver of Lexington and sister Helen Neil of Mansfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Constance "Connie" Carver, sister Diane Carver, brother Merle Carver, a grandson and a great granddaughter.

The Carver family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 am in Mansfield Memorial Park. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019
