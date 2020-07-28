1/1
Edward D. "Ed" Croxall
Edward "Ed" D. Croxall

Mansfield - Edward "Ed" D. Croxall, 82, of Mansfield, passed away late Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 18, 1937, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Al and Helen (Willhyde) Bailey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Amvets. In high school, Ed was a standout athlete. A die hard workaholic, he retired from Budweiser and later from Newman Technology. Ed was a wonderful provider for his family. His legacy of hard work will live on in the lives of those he loved.

Ed is survived by three sons, Jeff (Sarah) Gregory, Brian Gregory and Dan (Laura) Gregory; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Rob) Gibson, Danelle Gregory, Brittany Herf, Ryan Edward Gregory, Lindsey Gregory, Alexa (Justin) Homerick, Megan (Max Seymour) Gregory, Kurtis Gregory, and Joey Gregory; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way, Alex, Chase Sophia, Carolynn and Hailey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Yvonne "Bonnie" (Kenison) Croxall.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Ethan Boggs will follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
