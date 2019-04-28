Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward D. Ward Sr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward D. Ward Sr. Obituary
Edward D. Ward, Sr.

Mansfield - Edward D. Ward, Sr., 65, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a long illness. Born February 19, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Ralph Adolf and Alice Louise (Osborne) Ward.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He spent most of his career as a salesman and also worked for Abbott Labs. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, outdoor activities and sports, especially baseball, following the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians. Edward had a very outgoing personality and enjoyed the company of family and friends but his greatest enjoyment was helping to take care of his grandchildren.

He is survived by Annamarie Ward; his son, Edward D. Ward, Jr. of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Brooklyn Ward, Anna Ward and Michael Ward, all of Mansfield; two brothers, Gary (Betty) Ward of Federalsburg, MD, and Ralph Daniel (Karen) Ward of South Boston, VA; two sisters, Patricia (Dennis) Armstrong of Baltimore, MD, and Cathy (Don) Brady of Hanover, PA; a sister-in-law, Vicki Ward of Baltimore, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith A. Ward; and his grandparents, William and Ollie (McGraw) Osborne and Clarence and Annie (Pennington) Ward.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Edward D. Ward, Sr.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now