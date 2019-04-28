|
|
Edward D. Ward, Sr.
Mansfield - Edward D. Ward, Sr., 65, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a long illness. Born February 19, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Ralph Adolf and Alice Louise (Osborne) Ward.
Edward was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He spent most of his career as a salesman and also worked for Abbott Labs. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, outdoor activities and sports, especially baseball, following the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians. Edward had a very outgoing personality and enjoyed the company of family and friends but his greatest enjoyment was helping to take care of his grandchildren.
He is survived by Annamarie Ward; his son, Edward D. Ward, Jr. of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Brooklyn Ward, Anna Ward and Michael Ward, all of Mansfield; two brothers, Gary (Betty) Ward of Federalsburg, MD, and Ralph Daniel (Karen) Ward of South Boston, VA; two sisters, Patricia (Dennis) Armstrong of Baltimore, MD, and Cathy (Don) Brady of Hanover, PA; a sister-in-law, Vicki Ward of Baltimore, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith A. Ward; and his grandparents, William and Ollie (McGraw) Osborne and Clarence and Annie (Pennington) Ward.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019