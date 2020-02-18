|
Dr. Edward "Ed" Davidson
Mansfield - Dr. Edward "Ed" Davidson passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Wedgewood surrounded by his family. He was 94.
He was born March 28, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to parents John & Ruth (Johnson) Davidson. After High School he proudly served his country by joining the United States Marine Corps and served in Guam and Iwo Jima during WWII. Upon return, he attended The Ohio State University and graduated with the class of 1954 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery.
Ed practiced general dentistry here in the Mansfield area for 40 years before retiring. In spare time, he took pleasure in playing a round of golf or going fishing on one of his boats. He especially enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and vacationed on Pelee Island for over 50 years. He even made sure to teach his grandchildren how to fish. In 2005 he Attended the Hines School for the Blind in Chicago for 6 weeks.
He is survived by his loving wife whom he married August 23, 1933 Janet (Waters) Davidson; son Bill (Laura) Davidson; daughter Ruth (Bruce) Miller; grandchildren Christine (Blake) Castetter, Andrea Miller, Nicole Davidson & Frank Johnson, Drew Davidson and Lindsay Davidson; great-grandsons Jonah, Braxton and Frankie; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and special niece Amy Davidson; close enough to be family Nithya, Suseela and Ondina.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by brothers and their wives Jim & Gail Davidson and John & Jean Davidson; nephew John Davidson; brother-in-law John Waters.
The Davidson family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Calling hours will continue Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. where a memorial service will begin immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Greg Loesch will officiate. Military Honors will take place on the grounds of the funeral home following the service.
Contributions in Ed's memory to OhioHealth Hospice or Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center may be made at the funeral home.
Contributions in Ed's memory to OhioHealth Hospice or Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center may be made at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020