Edward Davis Sr.
Mansfield - Edward DAVIS SR., 62, passed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Davis was born on Wednesday, December 5, 1956 to the late Cornell and Kattie Sarah (Ballard) Davis, Jr. in Mansfield, returning in 2003. Edward was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1975, after graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was employed with the United Parcel Service working in Mansfield and Wooster for 41 years retiring in 2014. Edward enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, and fishing.
Edward is survived his wife Valarie Evans Davis, Mansfield; 2 sons: Edward Davis, Jr., Mansfield, Justin Davis, Wooster; 1 daughter: Tonnelli Davis, Columbus; 6 children whom he raised as his own: Amir "Rock" Evans, Mansfield, Dijson Evans, Chicago, Illinois, Khadija Evans, and Diana Pressley, Columbus, Sylivia Davis, Manfield, and Lakila "Poc" Mosley, Wooster; 8 siblings: Kattie Davison, Mary, Sheila, and Howard Earl Davis, Mansfield, Christine and Patsy Davis, and Minnie Brooks, Elkhart, Indiana, Cornell (Cynthia) Davis Jr, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and step brother Harry Agnew, Las Vegas, Nevada; step-mother Della Davis, Elkhart, special cousin who was like his brother: Dan McDowell, III, Mansfield;
14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church by his cousin Evangelist Carol Scott of The Villages, Florida officiating. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service.
The family will receive friends at their home from 4-7 p.m. daily till day of service.
Published in the News Journal on May 15, 2019