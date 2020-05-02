|
|
Edward {Ed} Franklin Jeffries III
It is with heavy hearts the family of Edward {Ed} Franklin Jeffries III, age 64, passed on Friday, April 17, 2020 after an extended illness. Ed's loving wife Debbie Harris Jeffries and devoted mother, Barbara L. Jeffries were at his side when he took his last breath. Ed was born in Mansfield, Ohio on October 27, 1955 to the late Edward {Frank} Franklin Jeffries, Jr. and Barbara L. Swineford Jeffries.
At the time of his illness Ed was employed with Ohio Valley in the shipping and receiving department.
As a young boy Ed can be remembered as the "stud" he was. The girls swooned at his every move and the guys just wanted to be "cool" like Ed portrayed himself. He was always a fighter {in more ways than one} and even in his final hours he fought the good fight as his nurse stated. Our beloved Ed was our "Fonzi", our "Joe Cool".
In 1974 Ed enlisted to the United States Marines. He was stationed in San Diego, California and received an honorable discharge after serving just a few months. At the time of his discharge he was classified as a marksman and sharpshooter.
Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie Harris Jeffries, sons Edward (EJ) Jeffries IV, Adam Jeffries and daughter Heather (Jack) Phillips. Stepchildren Cliff Boggess and Stephanie Bowen. Grandchildren Glenn and Jackson Phillips, Zander and Samuel Jeffries, and Devin and Megan Bowen. Mother Barbara L. Swineford Jeffries, sisters Jill {Jim} Battisti, Jackie (Lester) Beasley and Lisa Jeffries Bloom. Stepmother Virginia Arcudi Jeffries, stepbrother Rick Fissel, and stepsister Brenda Fissel Hedges. He also is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that will dearly miss him along with his puppy dogs Sammy and Shadow.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, grandson Dylan Phillips, sister Elizabeth Jeffries Woods, half brother Jason Edward Jeffries and stepsister Anita Fissel Pearce.
Special thank you's to Oak Grove Manor and Ohio Health for the support and care of Ed during these past difficult months.
Due to the COVID 19 virus there were no calling hours or services. A celebration of life may follow at a later date.
Malloy Eito Funeral Home and Crematory has handled the rite of cremation.
Published in the News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020