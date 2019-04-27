|
Edward Jay Huffman
Mansfield -
Edward Jay Huffman, born in Mansfield, resident of Brighton, Michigan and long time resident of Mansfield passed abruptly suffering a heart attack on April 9, 2019. He was a longtime master plumber, PP local 42 for many years. Ed taught union and non-union apprentices for over nineteen years. He was a proud father and grandfather. He loved helping others with home projects and tinkering in his garden. Ed studied at The Ohio State University and then moved into the apprenticeship field.
Ed was transplanted to Michigan by his best friend and love Susan Moylan. They shared beautiful years together remodeling their retirement cottage. His dream was fulfilled of a large family whom he loved and was dedicated to. He will be missed for his gentle spirit, big heart, and smile. He is survived by his wife Susan Moylan, his sister Sandra (William) Kinstle, brother Tracy (Linda) Huffman his daughters Audrey (Matthew) Obrien, Rachael Wain, his son Michael (Emily) Krebs Three grandchildren Regan and Kaitlyn O'Brien, Patrick Wain. Newphews, cousin from Ohio and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephew in Michigan. Ed was proceeded by this his parents Paul and Leona Huffman of Mansfield and in-laws Dr. William and Leonora Moylan and niece Olivia Klosterman of MI.
Daughters and close family will host a celebration of life 4/28/19 from 3pm -5pm at the Mansfield Liederkranz in Mansfield, Ohio 44903. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plumbers Steamfitters Local 42 Joint Apprentice Training Program, 187 Woodlawn Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857-2256.
