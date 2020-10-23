Edward Jefferson
Lubbock - Reverend Edward Lee Jefferson, 71, passed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas after an extensive accident and illness.
Rev. Ed Jefferson was born on Friday, January 14, 1949 to the late Daniel Jefferson, Jr. "Dan" and Argussie (Macklin) Jefferson, in Canton, Mississippi. Eddie moved to Mansfield with his family in 1955 remaining here into his young adult years. He graduated from Malabar High School in 1968. Ed was an entrepreneur purchasing his first home with Middlebrook Real Estate at the age of 18, and continued a real estate portfolio for the next 30 years. While in Mansfield Ed was employed by Dunkin Jewelers and White Westinghouse. Ed attended several colleges and specialized training programs his engineering technical skills. His engineering work included building computers, creating special prototypes at Venture Engineering, and he traveled throughout the USA from Tucson, Arizona to install a special infrastructure for the government in telecommunications. His final position was a local network position while in Tucson, Arizona/Las Cruces, New Mexico with CenturyLink, until his medical retirement in 2015.
He was mentored foremost by an honored police officer, at the Friendly House, by the late John McDowell and a number of Ministers and Rabbis men of different faiths, that allowed Ed to have an expansive spiritual insight about faith and God. One of the fondest memories is of him carrying his Bible to high school. He traveled with a revival team in the 80s, co-directed the Good Samaritan Center to aid unfortunate families with his wife and family in the Dallas areas; he then became a minister ordained via Victory International Fellowship
Eddie Jefferson "Duck" is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 44 years Dr. Ramona Gayle (Board) Jefferson; son: Daniel Issac Jefferson of Lubbock; special foster daughter: Ami (Matt) Versace, Rome, New York and several other foster children; 6 siblings: Ernestine Shelby, Earl (Voncile) Jefferson, Sr., and Betty Jefferson, Mansfield; Evone Jefferson, Texas; Bernice Jefferson, and Arlesta Jefferson, California.
In addition to his parents Eddie was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Willie Jefferson, Grace Springfield, Richard and Leon "Bull" Jefferson.
Friends may call on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Private services will be held with his lifelong friend, Rev. Tillman Franklin, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
C-19 protocol mandating facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.
