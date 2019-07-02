|
Edward Patrick Auer
Shelby - Edward Patrick Auer, age 92, of Shelby, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
He was born August 7, 1926 in Baden, Pennsylvania the son of the late Frank V. and Catherine (Corrigan) Auer. Ed served his country in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Sargent Bay CVE-83. He retired in August of 1986 after 38 years of service at Westinghouse in Mansfield. Ed was a member of the Shelby VFW and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Jean Auer of Galion and Teresa (Tim) Armstrong of Shelby; a son: James Auer; 4 grandchildren: Chad (Megan) Auer, Trisha Armstrong (Dylan Sandy), Taylor Armstrong (Salathiel Baker), Tanner Armstrong; 7 Great grandchildren; Stepchildren: Ronnie (Ann) Hall and Becky (Jim) Oiler.
On December 20, 1996 he married Beulah "Boots" (Hanners) Hall Auer and she preceded him in death in 2018. Also preceding him in death besides his parents were his siblings: Mary (Bryan) Moloney, Albert (Eileen) Auer, Frank (Bobby) Auer, Julia O'Leary, Rose (Riley) McNamar; special aunt: Sr. Mary Francis Corrigan, CDP; nephews: James Moloney and Richard Auer; nieces Kathy O'Leary and Deb Auer Uditis.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Father George Mahas will officiate. Burial will be in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial expressions may be made to Shelby Fire and EMS.
Jean and Teresa would like to give a special thank you to Thomas Moloney and Johanna Allen for all their help.
To send a message of sympathy or to share a memory with the Auer family, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 2, 2019