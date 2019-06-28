|
|
Edward Poland Taylor, Jr.
Winter Haven - Edward Poland Taylor, Jr of Winter Haven, Florida and Jeromesville, Ohio died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home in rural Ashland County.
Edward was born November 6, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to the late Edward Poland Taylor, Sr and Mrs. Louaine Taylor (née Schram). As a youth, he attended and graduated from The Hill School, a preparatory boarding school in Pottsville, PA. He received a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in English Literature and a Master's of Education from Ashland University.
Mr. Taylor taught English at Mapleton High School for 18 years before moving to Ashland County-West Holmes Vocational School and North Central State College to teach developmental English. He considered teaching to be his life's calling and felt deeply satisfied by his profession. As a young man, Mr. Taylor co-owned and operated a fine arts restoration business in Toronto, Ontario.
In 1994, Edward married his wife Earlene "Brandi" Taylor (Shields), with whom he enjoyed many years, homes, and adventures. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor lived in Port Clinton for 15 years and in Florida for 12 years before returning home to Jeromesville earlier this year. The two traveled often together throughout the United States and abroad, and especially loved cruising.
Edward, known as Ed to friends and family, was an avid golfer and fisherman. He enjoyed reading, and possessed an extensive knowledge of English and American literature and history. He was a gifted painter and restorer of fine art works, a hobby he continued long after retiring from it professionally.
Mr. Taylor was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida.
Edward is survived by his wife Earlene "Brandi" Taylor; sister Louaine Leisching of Flat Rock, NC; two daughters, Diana Lynn Wendling and Joanie Lee McLaughlin; also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Derek) Green, Jason (Meredith) Wendling, Jillian (Petros) Kyrou, and Jameson McLaughlin; great grandchildren Killian Green, Kinleigh Green, Stetson Wendling, Briar Wendling, Ridge Wendling, Kyle Souder, Athena Kyrou, Georgia Kyrou, and Rhonin McLaughlin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Edward Poland Taylor, Sr. and Mrs. Louaine Taylor, and his brother, Eric Schram Taylor.
Following his wishes, Mr. Taylor was cremated. Services will be held Monday, July 1 at First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm; the funeral will be at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Southern Care Hospice of Ontario, Ohio, or to Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on June 28, 2019