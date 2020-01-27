Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Edward Savick Jr.

Edward Savick Jr. Obituary
Edward Savick Jr.

Lucas - Edward Savick Jr., age 81, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born August 10, 1938 in Rowsburg, Ohio, to Edward Savick Sr. and Harriett (Smith) Savick.

Edward graduated from Polk High School, class of 1958. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the 164th and 179th Air National Guard. He was a member of Shadow Flight. Edward was a truck driver for 42 years. Retirement was very enjoyable for him. Being at home was his greatest pleasure.

He is survived by the love of his life of 53 years, Earline Savick; their children, Lori (Mike) Wolf of Ashland, Scott (Amy) Savick and Melissa (Cliff) Hewitt of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sue Saffle of Ashland and Janet Hoffman of West Salem. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, at the Little Washington Congregational Church, 2323 Washington South Road, Mansfield, with Pastor Mike Ziadeh officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to the medical staff at The Ohio State James Cancer Center, Colonial Manor and OhioHealth Hospice for the wonderful care Edward received.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
