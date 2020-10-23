Edward V. Sterle
Edward V. Sterle, 88 of Ashland passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Brethren Care Village.
He was born on October 11, 1932 in Cleveland, the son of the late John and Mary (nee Hrovat) Sterle.
Ed graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Class of 1951. Following his graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in April of 1955.
Ed went on to further his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree of Education from Kent State University in 1959. While at Kent, he belonged to the Delta Upsilon fraternity.
He married the love of his life, the former Rosemarie Volcansek on August 7, 1965.
Ed was an educator for more than 30 years and touched the lives of many students. He taught most of his years at Savannah Elementary School and would complete his career at St. Mary's Catholic School in Wooster.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, being outdoors and barbershop singing. Along with dance partner Rosemarie he loved to dance to Slovenian polka music.
Ed's children and grandchildren will remember and cherish the many family and holiday traditions he established. He was well known for his quick wit, puns and sense of humor. Always the teacher, Ed was eager to share his vast knowledge of history, nature and life lessons.
He was a devoted and active member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where he used his many talents to serve the parish and school.
Ed is survived by three daughters, Amy (Lance) Pate of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary (Leonard) Dolce of Mansfield, and Julie (Keith) Lile of Danville, Kentucky; two sons, David (Catherine) Sterle of Medina and Mark (Lauren) Sterle of Wadsworth; eight grandchildren, Alex (Jocelyn) Purtell, Luke (Bethany) Purtell, Jake and Sara Purtell, Josh Dolce, Connor and Natalie Pate, and Milania Sterle; two sisters, Mitzi Loftis of Maryland and Pauline (Al) Lukash of Longview, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Rosemarie Sterle who passed away on April 4, 2018; one sister, Loretta Zust; and four brothers, John, Richard, Leonard, and Eugene Sterle.
Due to COVID circumstances, a private funeral service will be held in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home for Ed's children and grandchildren. Interment will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward School, 510 Cottage Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
.
