Edward Voytko
Mansfield - Edward Voytko, 84 of Mansfield, passed away peacefully August 18, 2020 at his home (his happy place). Our Dad never met a stranger he didn't welcome. Friends and family remarked that he had a beautiful heart, a heart that grabbed you and pulled you in! He was a hugger, and a kisser, which was not common among men of his generation. His favorite meal of the day was breakfast (any place where the locals eat) and enjoying the company of his many "breakfast buddies". If you knew Ed, you knew your life was Blessed.
Ed was born October 1, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph and Suzan (Vescur) Voytko, the youngest of 7 siblings. He was a graduate of Ursuline High School, class of 1954, Youngstown, Ohio. He joyfully and faithfully attended the annual class reunion and cherished the friendships that grew over the years. Dad proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from AK Steel (Empire Reeves) after 38 years. He was married to the love of his life, MaryAnne (Ellish) Voytko, for 59 ½ years. They were a loving generous couple, who loved God, and family, and anyone that entered their home.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Julianne (Steven) Wolf, of Cleveland, TN, Suzie (Keith) Bacin, of Lexington, Ohio, Eddie (Robin) Voytko, of Lucas, Ohio. Their grandchildren; Adrianne (Brad) Crimmins, Shelby (Seth) Meek, Eric (Lillie) Wolf, Courtney (Drew) Lessick, Kelsey (Jeremy) Rider, Jordan (Liz) Voytko, and Andre (Maggie) Voytko. Great grandchildren; Garrett Crimmins, Julia Grace Crimmins, Wyatt Crimmins, Liam Rider, Quinn Rider, Conway Meek, Olive Meek, new Meek on the way, and Scarlett Wolf; sister-in-law Margie (Glenn) Sutter of Sierra Vista, AZ, sister in law Pat Ellish of Mansfield, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife MaryAnne (2017); granddaughter Carrie Wolf McConnell, and his siblings.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Friday from 5 - 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 9:30am, Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DonateLife of Ohio at www.donatelifeohio.org
or the Msgr. Dunn Foundation at www.msgrdunnfoundation.org
. www.herlihy-chambers.com