Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward W. "Ed" Rapp


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward W. "Ed" Rapp Obituary
Edward "Ed" W. Rapp

Mansfield - Edward "Ed" W. Rapp, 74, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence. Born June 3, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Everette and Muriel (Whitt) Rapp.

Ed was self employed working in home improvement construction. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, listening to music and motorcycles but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Robin (Whittemire) Rapp; five children, Melissa (Mike) Rapp Buckley of Bellville, Ed (Sherry) Needels of Iowa, Wesley Rapp of Mansfield, Jeremy Reynolds of North Carolina and Dustin Miller of Mansfield; 18 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Calvin) Rader of Arizona, Cindy (Jim) Parr of Michigan and Chris (Mike) Walters of Enon, Ohio; a brother, Mike Rapp of Enon, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Reynolds; a sister, Hazel Russell; and three brothers, Everette Rapp, Kermit Whitt and Dallas Gilbert.

A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
