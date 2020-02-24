Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
Burial
Following Services
Sandusky Township Cemetery
Bridge St
Perrysville, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Perrysville Baptist Church
118 S. Bridge St.
Perrysville, OH
Edwin Blackford Obituary
Edwin Blackford

Perrysville - Edwin "Ed" Blackford, 90, of Perrysville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a short illness.

Ed was born on December 27, 1929 in Mansfield to the late Lewis A. and Miriam E. (Orthwien) Blackford. On June 15, 1958, Ed married Nancy J. (Richardson) Blackford and she survives in Perrysville.

Ed graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. He then furthered his education at Bowling Green State University, where he joined the ROTC program, serving his country Honorably in the United States Air Force. Ed then went on to receive his master's degree at The Ohio State University. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1956 as an intelligence officer, spending some of his time in Germany. During this time be became close friends with David Barnhill, and he survives. Ed retired as a guidance counselor and teacher. He taught at Mansfield Senior High School, Mohican Youth Center, and Madison High School. He was a member of Perrysville Baptist Church. After retiring, Ed and his wife, Nancy enjoyed traveling. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, and with his cousin Robert Orthwein's help, he planted approximately 12,000 trees on his Monroe Township acreage. One of his joys was planting trees from across the world on the same longitude in his acreage so that the grow environment was the same.

In addition to his loving wife, Ed is survived by a son, Ethan (Amy) Blackford of Perrysville; and two grandsons, Brandon and Erik Blackford of Perrysville. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Robert Orthwien.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Howdie Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Sandusky Township Cemetery, Crestline. A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Perrysville Baptist Church, 118 S. Bridge St., Perrysville, with Pastor Howdie Burnett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ed or send condolences to the Blackford family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Edwin Blackford.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
