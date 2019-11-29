|
Edwin Hawk
Shelby - Edwin Bloom Hawk, Shelby native, died on November 28, 2019 at the age of 85, following a lengthy illness.
A 1952 Shelby High School graduate, he was the son of John and Thelma Anspach Hawk, who pre-deceased him.
Hawk is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann (Hughes) Hawk; son, Trevor S. (Julie) Hawk; granddaughter Erica (Dennison) Hawkins; brother, James (Debbie Jo) Starrett of Statesville, NC; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were siblings George Hawk, Marilyn Hawk Boardman, and Johnna Berniece Hawk.
Ed was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps.
A longtime senior officer of The Citizens Bank of Shelby, Hawk served 34 years as the local Salvation Army Treasurer, and volunteered to drive blood to the Red Cross collection center in Columbus. He was an active member of the Bank Administration Institute, Toastmasters International, a local jazz band and the Jaguar Club of Ohio. After Hawk won a Car and Driver essay contest, he and his son were presented with a 3-day race car driving course at Sears Point Race Track in California. A hobby parachutist with well over 100 jumps, Ed was very much intrigued with World War I aeronautics, woodworking and cultivating antique apple varieties.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held following at 6:00 PM officiated by Reverend Steven Schagg. Military honors will be preformed following the funeral service. A private family graveside will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shelby Shade Tree Commission Planting Fund at 43 W. Main St., Shelby, OH 44875 or Shelby Help Line at 29 1/2 Walnut St., Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019