Edwin "Ed" Patton
Mansfield - Edwin "Ed" Patton, 69, of Mansfield, Ohio, took his final flight April 29, 2020, passing peacefully after a short illness. He was born July 9, 1950.
He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1968. Ed was one of the leading mechanics in the Mansfield area for many years after graduation. He also taught auto mechanics and was the counter man for Tucker Brothers for 20 years. His greatest love was flying. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, NASCAR, fishing, riding his Harley, and playing pool with his son.
Ed is survived by his wife, Tammy (Gibbs) Patton; his son, Ed "Bubba" Patton Jr. (Starla Taylor) of Mansfield; his father, Eugene (Dixie) Patton of Acadia, Florida; brother, James (Shelly) Patton of Acadia, Florida; sister, Frances Wojohn of Johnsville, Ohio; half brothers, Philip (Valerie) Patton and Kevin (Dusty) Patton of Zephyrhills, Florida; half sisters, Phyllis (Don) Conn of Acadia, Florida and Kim (Matt) Benne of Fort Wayne, Indiana; step brother, Larry (Aldean) Pruett of Mansfield, Ohio; step sister Linda (Frank) Gonzales of Fort Myers, Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor (Valentine) Carper; step father, Homer Pruett; as well as his step brother, Roger Pruett.
He will be dearly missed by all those who were touched by his smile and kind words.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private family services will be observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020