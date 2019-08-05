|
Edwinna Cox
- - Edwinna Cox, 93, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born May 13, 1926, to Charles and Myrtle (Winterhalter) Stewart in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by five children, Jeffrey (Ann) Cox, Reynoldsburg, OH, Marlyn (Ken) Krueger, Napoleon, OH, Diane Leicy, Mansfield, OH, Steve (Dixie) Cox, Gahanna, OH, Carol Cox, Greenville, SC, and four grandchildren, Lindsey (Danny) Green, Aurora, CO, Corey Cox, Troy, OH, Kari Barnett, Gahanna, OH, Allison Cox, Gahanna, OH, sister-in-law Donna (William) Cox, New Philadelphia, OH, brother-in-law Sam Edens, Santa Ana, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She married Ellsworth Cox in 1948 and celebrated 69 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents,her husband in 2017, their infant son, Michael James Cox, and her sister, Mary (Sam) Edens.
Edwinna graduated from Osborn (Fairborn, OH), Bath Township Local School. She spent the last two years of her secondary education playing in a dance band which performed all over the United States. She received her B.S. from Wittenberg College (University) in 1948 with a major in Home Economics and minors in music, math, and English. She taught elementary music at Fairborn, then music and English in three Coshocton County Schools, including a one-room school in Canal Lewisville, OH.
While her children were young, she was a "stay-at-home Mom" for several years, taking time to tutor some students in the Hayesville and Jeromesville area. She returned to full-time teaching Jr. High and Freshman home economics at Hillsdale local schools. When Ashland County Joint Vocational School opened, she became the instructor of junior and senior high school students in the new Early Childhood Education program. She developed the curriculum for her students which included weekly themes, from which the students became the teachers of the children with the seniors teaching the 3-year-olds and junior students were the "teachers" for the 4 & 5 year-old children. This was the second vocational school in Ohio to offer the Child Care Program. She retired from the Ashland County-West Holmes J.V.S. in 1988.
After retirement she and her husband sold their home and in 1985 purchased their cottage on the Trent River in Ontario, Canada, where they lived during the summers, and traveled in their motorhome in the winter. In 1996 they purchased a home in Valley View Estates in Mission, Texas, where they enjoyed the winters until 2017.
Besides her family, Edwinna loved music, especially the marimba which she expertly played to the delight of many, many audiences. While teaching, she performed locally with the late Moreland House in his "House of Music". In her later years she was the featured soloist in her daughter's summer "Porch Concerts" in Napoleon, OH. She never knew a stranger, and was well-loved by all, wherever her travels took her.
Friends and family may call Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4-8 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the private burial service at Medway Cemetery in Medway, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 5, 2019