Eileen Farst
MANSFIELD - Eileen Christina (Au) Farst, 78, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home and went into the loving arms of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Eileen was born on September 25, 1940 in Mansfield, Ohio to Roy and Bertha (Beer) Au. She enjoyed reading and fun trips with family to Las Vegas, Michigan, and San Diego, California. She loved her cats and devoted much of her time to rescuing and re-homing them.
She is survived by her children, Norma Streib, Randy (Cherie) Farst, Terri Johnson, and Brenda (Bill) Leding; brother, Robert (Monna) Au, of Bellville; five grandchildren; extended family, Mary Jane Riddle, Betty Pipes, Nancy (Tom) Llewllyn, Beverly (Dave) Clever, Scot, Robin, & Kortney Hickok, Janice Jarvis, Barb Fairchild, and Kevin (Debbie & family) Humbert; nephew, Richy (Dee) & family Au; extended-grandaughter, Cindy (Dean) Leding Searcey; and her remaining twelve cats.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Milton Farst; brothers, Wayne Au and Rich Au; sister, Viola Caudill; and granddaughter, Brandie Leding.
Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial Service will be at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Craig Hamm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to S.T.O.P (Stop the Overpopulation of Pets) 1152 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019