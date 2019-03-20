|
|
Elaine Hager
Mansfield - Elaine Hager, 67, of Mansfield, passed away at Avita Galion Hospital on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio. Elaine was the daughter of James Roscoe and Rebecca Rose (Hillman) Vanatter.
Elaine and her friendly, outgoing personality contributed to her success as a realtor with Hamilton and Associates for 30 years. She was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple where she faithfully attended with her husband, Mark.
Elaine leaves behind to cherish her memory many family members and friends whom she loved.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Robert J. Kurtz will officiate the memorial service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 Stewart Road North, at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019