Elaine Johns, 92, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on April 9, 1927, in Mansfield, Ohio. Her parents were Floyd Adam Miller and Edna Shrader Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Judge Ralph E. Johns. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Tamala Wylie (Tom), and her son Mike, two grandchildren, Chris Johns (Felicia) and Jenny Johns, and two great grandchildren, Luke and Kate Johns.
She is also survived by her twin brother, Ed Miller, and his 3 daughters, Margo, Marlene, and Karen.
Elaine Johns graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1945. She married her fellow classmate, Ralph Johns, in 1954. In 1967, Ralph was elected as Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge.
As a devoted politician's wife, she remembered the name of anyone she ever met. She was a good listener, and could recite details shared by friends and acquaintances.
After retirement, Judge Ralph and Elaine Johns moved to North Carolina, Florida, and finally, Fort Worth, Texas.
Elaine enjoyed playing cards and Mexican Train (dominos) with her friends. She was a voracious reader and worked crossword puzzles to relax.
She was a fantastic mother to 2 children, and a good friend to all.
Following Elaine's wishes there be no memorial service. Her final resting place will be in Mansfield, Ohio, with her beloved husband.
