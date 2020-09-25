Elaine Kathryn Baker
Mansfield - Elaine Kathryn Baker, age 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020. She was born in Mansfield on November 18, 1945, to the late Michael and Dorothy Gaubatz.
Elaine graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. She married Raymond Baker, her spouse of 56 years, in November of 1963, and together they raised two sons. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister who was always thinking of others with her acts of kindness. She was very sociable and outgoing. Elaine was musically adept and could play many instruments including the French horn, trumpet, accordion and piano. She survived a brain aneurysm 25 years ago and then retired from Therm-O-Disc, where she worked many years. Elaine was a life long member of St. John's United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Baker; two sons, Jeffrey Baker and Thomas (Laura) Baker; six grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Aaron, Megan, Sarah and Kurtis Baker; eight great-grandchildren, Khloe Baker, Damon Baker, Trevor Baker, Sophie Baker, Lincoln Baker, Kendalynn Baker, Aj Baker and Cayden Townsend; one sister whom she cherished, Marlene Baker; sisters-in-law, Shirlene Kowalski and Brenda Benepe; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com