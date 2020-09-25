1/1
Elaine Kathryn Baker
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Kathryn Baker

Mansfield - Elaine Kathryn Baker, age 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020. She was born in Mansfield on November 18, 1945, to the late Michael and Dorothy Gaubatz.

Elaine graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. She married Raymond Baker, her spouse of 56 years, in November of 1963, and together they raised two sons. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister who was always thinking of others with her acts of kindness. She was very sociable and outgoing. Elaine was musically adept and could play many instruments including the French horn, trumpet, accordion and piano. She survived a brain aneurysm 25 years ago and then retired from Therm-O-Disc, where she worked many years. Elaine was a life long member of St. John's United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Baker; two sons, Jeffrey Baker and Thomas (Laura) Baker; six grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Aaron, Megan, Sarah and Kurtis Baker; eight great-grandchildren, Khloe Baker, Damon Baker, Trevor Baker, Sophie Baker, Lincoln Baker, Kendalynn Baker, Aj Baker and Cayden Townsend; one sister whom she cherished, Marlene Baker; sisters-in-law, Shirlene Kowalski and Brenda Benepe; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Baker
September 24, 2020
I will always remember you and all the fun we had as kids. We didn’t see much of each other as grown ups but I will never forget you and what a great friend you were.
Joyce knipp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved