|
|
Elaine M. Lemon
Mansfield - Elaine M. Lemon, 93, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020 at Arbors of Mifflin. Elaine was born on July 19, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born to Jesse and Mabel (Downs) Siegfried.
Elaine was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and was employed as a bookkeeper at Martin Steel. Elaine was an active member of First English Lutheran Church her entire life. A fighter, Elaine fought many illnesses throughout her life and never let them get her down. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved doing things with her family. She loved needle crafting, her flowers and gardening.
Elaine leaves behind her daughters, Linda (Greg) Hughes and Lana (Paul) Conry; her grandchildren, Rachel (Marc) Caseman, Rev. Mike (Cory) Hughes, and Katie (Jeromie) Garn; her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kylie Caseman, Brennen and Emelyn Hughes, and Lily and Cory Garn; and her nephews, Kenton (Sloane) Brune and Douglas Brune. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband on February 18, 2016, Weldon L. Lemon; her sisters, Marjorie (Bill) Kopcial and Velma Siegfried; her brother, Wayne (Mary) Siegfried; and her sister-in-law, Martha (Ervin) Brune.
A special thank you to the nurses, aides, and all of the staff with Arbors of Mifflin and Southern Care Hospice for the excellent care given to Elaine. Also a very special thank you to her friend, Bob Santoro.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am at First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West. Pastor Paul Larson will officiate services following at 10:00 am. Elaine will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020