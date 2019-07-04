|
Elaine (Brown) Mason-Floyd
Mansfield - Elaine (Brown) Mason-Floyd, affectionately known as "Lay Lay", passed away peacefully at her home on July 2, 2019, with family and friends at her side. She will be greatly missed by all.
Lay Lay was born on April 23, 1946, in Crestline, Ohio, to John Wesley and Phyllis (James) Brown. Lay Lay worked for Timken in Bucyrus, Ohio, for nine years and retired from General Motors.
She unselfishly devoted herself to family and friends. Always helping and giving to so many people, Lay Lay was truly a "giver". Lay Lay had a "heart of hospitality" always hosting family and friend events at her home. She loved collecting her black Santa Clauses and decorating her residence at Christmas time. She enjoyed her Friday night card parties with her close knit friends.
She leaves in love her children, Louis Mason Jr. of Mansfield, Ohio, Verona (Don Jones) Mason-Waddell of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Yolanda Lawrence of Columbus, OH; two sisters, Kathryn A. "Midget" Canada of Mansfield, and Jeanette G. Walker of Bucyrus, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lay Lay was preceded in death by her father, John Brown Sr.; her mother, Phyllis (James) Brown; her brothers, Wayne "Dickie" Brown, William "Gates" Brown Sr. and John W. Brown Jr.; and her husband and friend, Ted Floyd.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A homegoing service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Margo Pettis officiating. She will laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on July 4, 2019