Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Latter Rain COGIC
259 Glessner Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Latter Rain COGIC
259 Glessner Ave
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mansfield Memorial Park
Elder Albert "Sonny" Twyman Jr., age 82. Sunrise September 29, 1937 and Sunset March 6, 2020. Albert was born to Dorothy and Albert Twyman Sr. in Mansfield, OH. Albert retired after 34 years as a Mechanical Device Operator at General Motors where he also led a second shift prayer group. He was formerly a member of Temple of Faith Church of Christ where he was a Sunday School and YPWW Teacher. He was serving The Lord as an Elder at Latter Rain Church of God in Christ. Elder Twyman also visited the sick every Sunday at the hospital. Elder Twyman was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Doris Twyman and siblings, Dorothy Dunn, Robert Twyman, Paul Twyman, Lillie Ogletree, Virgie Twyman, Ida Mae Spears, Margaret Twyman, Lela McIntyre, and Mary Elizabeth Twyman. Left to cherish his memories, his wife of 40 years, Joyce Marie Twyman; sons, Johnny Twyman and Albert O'Brien Twyman; daughter, Persephone Marie (James) Williams; brothers William "Bill" (Debbie) Twyman and Harry (Yvonne) Twyman, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 4:00 PM and Funeral Service 5:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Latter Rain COGIC, 259 Glessner Ave. Interment Monday 11:00 AM at Mansfield Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Twyman Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
