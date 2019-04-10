|
Elder Gary Kenneth Mabins
Mansfield - Elder Gary Kenneth Mabins, 51, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born December 22, 1967, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Lelia Benham and Larry Mabins. He was a graduate of Mansfield school systems and formerly employed as a manager at Pizza Hut for years before devoting his time to his church. Gary was a dedicated, faithful Elder at Hesed Agape Ministries where he lived his life for Christ serving others. Gary was a loving husband, amazing father, a devoted brother and grandfather. He was an avid sport fan.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diane Mabins; four children, Brittany, of Columbus, Jessica, Ashley, of Mansfield, a son, Gary Jr. of Columbus; mother, Lelia Benham, of Mansfield, father, Larry Mabins, of Columbus, eight grandchildren, Gabrielle, Matthew, Amaya, Kassidy, James, Isabella, Jordyn, and Jeremiah. Siblings, Margo Owens, of Mansfield, Berrie Mabins, of Columbus; mother-in-law, Clara Williams; in-law, Steve & Lisa Taylor, of Mansfield; a host of uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Emory & Nellie P. Benham.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at The Oasis Church, 190 Chester Ave., with Bishop Sylvester Ginn officiating. The committal services will follow the services.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019