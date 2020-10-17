1/1
Elder Willie Perkins
Elder Willie Perkins

Elder Willie Perkins, 78. Heaven Sent July 31, 1942 - Heaven Bound October 15, 2020. Willie was born in Gordo, AL and later moved to Mansfield, OH where he met and married the love of his life Rosa (Smith/Feagin) Perkins. Willie retired from Abbott Laboratories where he worked as a Serviceman for Department 46. He also served God at Greater St. John, The Oasis of Love as an Elder; Sunday School Teacher, Prison Ministry, Usher and DOC Ministry; he also was a mentor at Mansfield Senior High and Malabar Middle School. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Otis Perkins, Rosie Mae Martin and Adolphus Martin, and sister, Dorothy Blakney. Left to cherish his memory, wife of 49 years, Rosa Perkins; son, Anthony (Jackie) Feagin; daughters Rose Marie Feagin, Bridget Denise (Sixto) Rodriguez and Kimberly Renee Perkins; grandchildren, Anthony Alexander Feagin, Michael Rodriguez, Christopher Davis, Samantha Feagin, Aaron Rodriguez, and Amya Boyd and a host of other family and friends. Public Viewing 10:00a.m. and Private Family Funeral 11:00a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Oasis of Love 190 Chester Ave, Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH. To view the video tribute, order flowers and to offer condolences to The PERKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.




Published in News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
