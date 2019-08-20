|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" A Bemiller
Mansfield - Eleanor "Ellie" A. Bemiller went to be with the Lord, Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at the age of 69.
She was born June 11, 1950 in East Liverpool to John Wesley and Martha (Buchollz) Crago and was an excellent homemaker and caregiver to her family.
Ellie liked spending time with her beloved husband and family, reading books and studying her Bible. She also enjoyed being outdoors mushroom hunting, walking and camping. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church.
Ellie is survived by her husband of 28 years, Russell Bemiller, children , Russell, Jr. and Sharyn Bemiller of Hawaii, Cheryl and Gary Wiggins of Galion, and Bonnie and James Ellis of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; brothers Eugene and Phyllis Drummond and Raymond and Mary Crago, William Crago, Jimmy Crago and John Crago, Jr. and sisters Dawn Humphrey, Eva Price, Teresa Wright, and Rose Crago Roach; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends in Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter Sonja.
Friends may call Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral will be held Friday, at 11 am. Denny Nzerick, Morris Hill and Jim Trainer will speak. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
The family graciously acknowledges the kind deeds and expressions of support received from friends, family, church family, and especially the caregivers at Arbors of Mifflin throughout Ellie's illness. Your prayers, hugs, food and cards have been a heartfelt comfort, and the Bemiller family prays God continues to shower you all with His many blessings.
Online condolences to the Bemiller family may be made by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019