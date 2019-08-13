Resources
Eleanor J. Comisford


1926 - 2019
Mansfield - Eleanor J. Comisford, 93, Formerly of Richland County, died Saturday morning after a brief illness.

She was born in Mansfield to the late Harold and Lucile (Smalley) Homerick. Eleanor loved music and was involved in numerous choral groups over the years.

A devoted Christian, she spent time daily studying the scriptures and serving others by driving her aging friends to their many appointments and activities. She was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Comisford is survived by 2 daughters: Pat (Mark) Hamilton and Lori (Jim) Colosimo, both of Ashland and son: Bob (Billie Jean) Comisford of Mansfield, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Comisford in 1992.

A graveside service was held for the immediate family at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Eleanor's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
