Eleanor J. Comisford
Mansfield - Eleanor J. Comisford, 93, Formerly of Richland County, died Saturday morning after a brief illness.
She was born in Mansfield to the late Harold and Lucile (Smalley) Homerick. Eleanor loved music and was involved in numerous choral groups over the years.
A devoted Christian, she spent time daily studying the scriptures and serving others by driving her aging friends to their many appointments and activities. She was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Comisford is survived by 2 daughters: Pat (Mark) Hamilton and Lori (Jim) Colosimo, both of Ashland and son: Bob (Billie Jean) Comisford of Mansfield, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Comisford in 1992.
A graveside service was held for the immediate family at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019