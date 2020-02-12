|
Eleanor "Stevie" Regula
Mansfield - Eleanor A. "Stevie" Regula, 88, passed away on February 11, 2020.
She was born on April 9, 1931 in Mansfield to Michael and Laura Chahulski Stevens. She was a graduate of Madison High School and also a graduate of the Mansfield General School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a surgical nurse and also worked at the Mansfield Health Department, was a former director for the VNA and had also served many people in the Amish community. She was also a member of the Nursing Association of Ohio.
Stevie was a former Mayor of Ontario and city council, also a member of : The Area Council on Aging, Catholic Women's Club, Altrussa, and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She also had strong affiliations with the local Democratic Party.
She loved gardening, canning, baking and spending time with family and friends. She loved all of her pets, including Ollie her current dog. Stevie loved taking casino trips, was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed vacationing at the beach with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James "Stretch" Regula, a sister Nancy (James) Smith and brothers Dan, George, and Bill Stevens.
Stevie and Stretch did not have any children, but they had very special nieces and nephews who were like her kids: Linda Stevens, Don Stevens, Sharon (Art) Richards, Gabrielle (Patrick) Diehm, Robert (Heather) Smith; great-niece and nephews Shelbi and Corey Diehm and Clay and Jacob Smith; also a sister-in-law Sue Stevens.
Funeral services will be held at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. West, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4pm with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2pm until the time of the service at 4pm. Burial will be in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020