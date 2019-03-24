Eleanor Rohrer



Mansfield - Eleanor Rohrer passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 93.



She was born April 3, 1925 to parents Paul D. & Florence (Swisher) Stevens in Newark, Ohio. After Eleanor graduated from Newark Catholic High School, she went on to work as a housemother for the Medcentral School of Nursing, where she worked for over 20 years until retiring.



On May 4, 1946, she married Mark F. Rohrer and they spent 30 wonderful years together until he passed away on December 1, 1976.



In her spare time, she took pleasure in travel and the great outdoors. She and her friend Joan Roemer would go camping on a whim well into her 70s as an example of her spontaneous and adventurous spirit. She was constantly turning strangers into new friends through her warmth and natural ability to connect with people of all ages. She was known as a great conversationalist with a huge heart who was known for having both an open door and an open mind.



She is survived by her 6 children: Michelle (Rohrer) and Rick Loeckel of Greenfield, IN, Stephanie Rohrer formerly of Hartford, CT and now of Cleveland, OH, Steven Rohrer of Cleveland, OH, Mary Sue (Rohrer) and Mark Edmiston of Mansfield, OH, Anna Marie (Rohrer) and Tony Durtschi of Mansfield, OH and John Rohrer of Denver, CO.



She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Christopher Loeckel of Cincinnati, OH, Aaron and Angela Loeckel of Cincinnati, OH, Meredith Loeckel of Indianapolis, IN, Jaime (Ellison) and Jamie Wheeler of San Francisco, CA, Kala Minor of Cleveland, OH and Karli Rohrer of Denver, CO.



Through the years we have been blessed with extended family. She welcomed many people into her home. Included in her heart as family are Allison (Maher) and Leonard Stern, Joan Roemer, Drita (Shaban) and Poopsie Scherer and their children Lance Shaban, Aja and Elyse Shaban-Scherer.



A memorial service honoring Eleanor's life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with an hour of gathering prior to the service. Burial in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery will take place at a different date.



Contributions in Eleanor's memory to Humane Society of Richland County and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Eleanor's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary