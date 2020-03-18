Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Electa's home
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Electa's home
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maddox Memorial C.O.G.I.C.
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
Maddox Memorial C.O.G.I.C.
Interment
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Electa Feagin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Electa Feagin


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Electa Feagin Obituary
Electa Feagin

Mansfield - Electa FEAGIN, 90, passed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Feagin was born on Sunday, December 22, 1929 to the late Ellis and Julia Bell (Crittenden) Jordan in Andalusia, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 81 years. Electa was a homemaker, who cared deeply for her family always putting them first. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and traveling. A long time dedicated member of the Maddox Memorial COGIC where over the years she was involved in the following ministries; choir, Sunday school teacher, and a Church Mother, a long with the ministries her children participated in while growing up in the church.

Electa is survived by 5 children: Arnavea (Ophrine) Feagin, Jr., Ontario, Brenda and Jacqueline A. Feagin with whom she made her home, Roccio Feagin, Mansfield, and Mellissa (Sean) Hinton, Toledo; Elester Feagin whom she and her late husband raised as their own, Los Angeles, California; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Electa was also preceded in death by her husband Arnavea Sr., sons Marcus, and Leonard Feagin, sister, Ada Adley, and brother Esker Jordan.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, at 5:00 PM at the Maddox Memorial C.O.G.I.C. by her Pastor Aaron Williams, Jr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 4:00 PM till time of the service. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday at 10:00 AM.

The family will also receive friends at Electa's home on Friday and Saturday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM .

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Electa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -