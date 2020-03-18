|
|
Electa Feagin
Mansfield - Electa FEAGIN, 90, passed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Feagin was born on Sunday, December 22, 1929 to the late Ellis and Julia Bell (Crittenden) Jordan in Andalusia, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 81 years. Electa was a homemaker, who cared deeply for her family always putting them first. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and traveling. A long time dedicated member of the Maddox Memorial COGIC where over the years she was involved in the following ministries; choir, Sunday school teacher, and a Church Mother, a long with the ministries her children participated in while growing up in the church.
Electa is survived by 5 children: Arnavea (Ophrine) Feagin, Jr., Ontario, Brenda and Jacqueline A. Feagin with whom she made her home, Roccio Feagin, Mansfield, and Mellissa (Sean) Hinton, Toledo; Elester Feagin whom she and her late husband raised as their own, Los Angeles, California; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Electa was also preceded in death by her husband Arnavea Sr., sons Marcus, and Leonard Feagin, sister, Ada Adley, and brother Esker Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, at 5:00 PM at the Maddox Memorial C.O.G.I.C. by her Pastor Aaron Williams, Jr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 4:00 PM till time of the service. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday at 10:00 AM.
The family will also receive friends at Electa's home on Friday and Saturday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM .
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020