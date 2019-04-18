Elizabeth A. McHenry



GALION - Elizabeth McHenry was devoted to her family, community and church. Elizabeth A. McHenry, 91, of Galion passed into the Lord's presence on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the home that she raised her children.



She was born December 31, 1927 in Marion County and was the daughter of Walter W. and Ruth Miriam (Schenk) Stinehelfer. Elizabeth married Richard "Vear" McHenry on May 2, 1948 and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage until his passing on December 9, 1979.



She was a 1946 graduate of Galion High School. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Rebecca Circle, Young At Heart Group, former Sunday school teacher, leader of Positive Christian Singles and serving on many committees at church.



Elizabeth served for years as a volunteer of the Galion Community Hospital Auxiliary and member of Twig 6. She was a member of the Republican Party serving for years as Precinct Committee woman of the East Side. Elizabeth was elected as Galion's first At-large-Councilwoman, serving for eight years from 1971-1979. She had been on the Galion Community Center Y Board and Galion's Planning and Zoning Commission. She also worked many years as an election Poll worker.



Elizabeth worked part-time for the former J.C. Penney Co. and secretary to then Mayor of Galion, Paulette Ritchey. Before retiring in 1989, she worked at Crawford County Children Services, Keller Hall.



She is survived by son Randy (Marina) McHenry of Ft. Myers, Florida; daughter-in-law Barb McHenry of Galion; three grandchildren Beth (fiancee' A.J. Gray) Shenberger of Galion, Sasha (Al) Nault of Ft. Myers, Florida and Brent (Linnea) McHenry of Connecticut and three great-grandchildren Baylee Shenberger, Zoe Nault and Logan McHenry.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sons Richard A McHenry and Dennis E. McHenry; great-grandson Dylan McHenry; sister Martha Heller and infant sister Helen LaWanda Stinehelfer.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20 in St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street Galion, Ohio with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. Burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019