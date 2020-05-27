|
Elizabeth Ann Risacher
Mansfield - Elizabeth Ann Risacher died peacefully, Thursday May 21, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a high school graduate and longtime member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church. Wanting to go to nursing school, she worked in a Mansfield factory making fuel tanks for the B-52 Bombers supporting the War effort. Tuition money in hand, she headed to Mt. Carmel School of Nursing, Columbus Ohio. Nursing became her passion and she devoted her life to helping Mansfield area residents. She joined the Army Cadet Nurses in 1944, subsequently worked as a medical nurse for area doctors and ended her career as the Director of Nursing at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She volunteered at many local Agencies and Organizations such as Head Start, Mass in Nursing Home Program, American Red Cross, Saint Peter's Nurse's Program, Saint Peter's Cafeteria, Stephen Ministry, Prayer School Ministry, and was the former President of Catholic Women's Club. While she was not one to be in the limelight, she was very honored to be recognized as a "Leader in Healthcare" by the Visiting Nurse Association of Mid Ohio in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica (Welsch) McDevitt; her husband of 59 years, Gerard H. "Jerry" Risacher; and, her siblings Joan, Helen, Dorothy, Jack, Barb and Marty.
She is survived by her four children, Jim (Brenda) Risacher, John (Victoria) Risacher, Mary (John) Smith, and Tom Risacher; her brother, Michael (Jane) McDevitt; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The matriarch of her family, Elizabeth will be remembered for her Irish humor and disposition. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice, North Central Ohio for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.herlihy-chambers.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020