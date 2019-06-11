Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
1926 - 2019
Elizabeth Baumann Obituary
Elizabeth Baumann

Mansfield - Elizabeth Baumann, 93, of Mansfield passed away Saturday evening June 8, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness.

The daughter of Jakob and Sophia Baumann, Elizabeth was born January 26, 1926 in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia.

As a young lady, Elizabeth and her family endured the unimaginable hardship brought on by WWII. Elizabeth and her sister, Sophia relocated to America in 1952. Hardworking and dedicated, Elizabeth was a lifelong housekeeper and caregiver to John and Elsie Ashbaugh, establishing a close friendship over the years.

Although Elizabeth was very private, she was also generous. She enjoyed shopping… not only for herself, but also for others. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road. Upon retirement, Elizabeth purchased a winter home in Hollywood, Florida and enthusiastically assisted in the actual physical construction of the church she attended there.

She is survived by her sister Sophia Lamp of Mansfield; nephews Philip (Hilda) Lamp, Robert (Mary) Lamp, and George Lamp, all of Mansfield, as well as Jake Baumann of Clearwater, Florida; five great nephews and a niece: Matt (Julie) Lamp, Mike (Jenn) Lamp, Justin (Nicole) Lamp, Amber Lamp and Robby Lamp of Mansfield; numerous great-great nieces and nephews who adored her and enjoyed visiting with her.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Jakob Baumann, Magdalena Baumann, and Adam Baumann.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2 pm - 3:30 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 3:30pm. Minister Ron Baumann of the Apostolic Christian Church will officiate. A private burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center may be made through the funeral home.

To view Elizabeth's tribute video or to leave her family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019
