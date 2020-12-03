1/1
Elizabeth (Betsy) Betsch
Elizabeth (Betsy) Betsch

Elizabeth (Betsy) Betsch, 78, passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on November 29, 2020, in Northglenn, Colorado.

Betsy was born on March 31, 1942, to Irvin and Martha Brunn in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the eldest of four children and she maintained a close relationship with her sister and brothers throughout her life.

She married Reinhold Betsch on March 15, 1969, in Mansfield, Ohio, and worked for several years as a dental assistant and at various office jobs while her husband finished his degree in mechanical engineering. They raised three children and were active members of Calvary Church in Longmont, Colorado. Betsy was faithful to Jesus her Lord throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting small groups and other church activities in her home. Betsy was a gifted soprano and played the piano in her church for several years. She loved reading, gardening, cooking and baking for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Reinhold Betsch; her three children and their spouses-Tim and Sara Betsch, Curt and Chasity Betsch, and Chris and Amy (Betsch) Ward; her siblings and their spouses-Tom and Kathy (Brunn) Fuller, Donald and Pamela Brunn, and Mark and Paula Brunn; her six grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private remembrance of her life will be held at Howe Mortuary in Longmont, Colorado on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM.




Published in News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
